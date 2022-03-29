All eyes on AAP govt's performance in Punjab to fulfil its prepoll promises

Chandigarh: In the spirit of Perestroika and Glasnost, the new Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is gradually moving towards introducing economic reforms and transparency in the system for the ease of the common man even as the comedian turned politician Bhagwant Singh Mann-led government is yet to make substantive decisions in this regard.

The visible change is the near full attendance in the government departments with the employees not only observing punctuality in the work but also extending services to ‘Aam Admi’ with a smile on their faces and resolving their issues as soon as possible which was missing earlier.

So is the case with the police department as the presence of ‘khaki’ has increased across the cities. For public safety, the police department has increased the number of policemen in all the city squares which not only proves to be a deterrent to crime but also results in streamlining the haphazard traffic.

As the AAP has formed its first government outside Delhi, all eyes, especially of the opposition political parties, are focused on its performance and how the AAP government fulfils its prepoll promises.

So much is the fear of ‘action’ that within days of the formation of the AAP government, the private employees, hired by ‘Patwari’s’, who had free access to the government records, have disappeared from the land department and so is the case with other government departments be it transport or health department.

And with the anti-corruption drive launched by the AAP government, the venal civil servants of various departments are on their toes fearing of being caught up in the dragnet and axed and are seen readily serving the common people.

Much to the convenience of the common man, who used to make rounds to the government departments to find ‘sources or agents for getting their works done related with respective departments and dealing with the erring officials, the administration here, at least for now, appears to usher in a revolution of performance by solving people’s issues at the earliest and earn the brownie points.

