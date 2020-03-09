Allahabad HC directs UP govt to take down posters of alleged rioters, IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till March 17 amid COVID-19 and other top news for March 9

Here's a roundup of top stories from the world of politics, sports, and entertainment, which grabbed the spotlight and trended the most on various social media platforms on March 9, 2020.

1. Take down posters of alleged rioters: Allahabad High Court directs Uttar Pradesh govt

In a big jolt to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, the Allahabad High Court on Monday (March 9) directed the state to take down all hoardings carrying pictures and addresses of anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protesters, allegedly involved in violence and damaging public properties. The Court also directed the District Magistrate and Police Commissioner to submit a compliance report with Registrar General of High Court by March 16. Read more here

2. IndiGo cancels flights to Doha till March 17 amid Coronavirus outbreak

Budget carrier IndiGo on Monday (March 9) said it is cancelling flights to Doha till March 17, following travel ban imposed by Qatar on Indian nationals due to Coronavirus scare. Qatar has temporarily banned the entry of people coming from India and 13 other countries in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak, which has infected thousands of people. Read here



3. Mineral found on surface of Mars discovered at Ashapura temple in Kutch: Scientists

A mineral-like Jarosite, which is found on the surface of Mars, has been discovered at Ashapura temple in Kutch (Gujarat) by scientists, proving the fact that the land at the holy place is similar to that of Mars, according to Zee Media report. Click here to read the story

4. India, Iran resume flight operations to bring back 1000 Indians stuck in coronavirus-hit country

India and Iran have come to a mutual agreement to resume the flight operations to bring back around 1,000 Indians stranded in Iran amid coronavirus outbreak. Meanwhile, the Iranians living in India have gone back to their country in the same flight in which the samples of Indians in Iran were brought to India for a test. Read more

5. Couple arrested in Delhi wrote articles for ISIS magazine, radicalized youths

Hours after the Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested two suspected members of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant – Khorasan Province from Delhi, the police on Monday (March 9) said that accused Jahanzeb Sami and his wife Hina Bashir Baig used to write articles for ISIS magazine Sawt Al-Hind (Voice of India). Read the story here

6. Yes Bank crisis: CBI issues lookout notice against 7 accused, including Rana, wife Bindu, 3 daughters

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (March 9), which is probing the Yes Bank scam case, issued a lookout notice against seven accused including private-lender founder Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor and their three daughters - Roshni, Radha and Rakhee. Meanwhile, the search by the central investigation agency at seven places in Mumbai and Delhi is currently underway. Read more

SPORTS NEWS OF THE DAY

7. ICC Rankings: Beth Mooney grabs top spot, Shafali Verma slips to 3rd after Women's T20 World Cup

Australian opener Beth Mooney has grabbed the top spot while young Indian player Shafali Verma has slipped to the third spot among batters in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s T20I Player Rankings released on Monday (March 9, 2020). See the rankings here

8. Boxer Amit Panghal books Tokyo Olympics 2020 berth, Sakshi Chaudhary fails to qualify

World Championships silver medallist and top seed Amit Panghal (52kg) on Monday sealed his maiden spot for the Tokyo Olympic Games after defeating Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Asian/Oceania Olympic Qualifiers. Read here

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS OF THE DAY

9. Ranveer Singh is swooning over a pic of Deepika Padukone from her latest photoshoot, says 'baby, reham karo'

Ranveer Singh is at it again! However busy he may be, he doesn't skip any moment to appreciate his wife Deepika Padukone and we have all seen it. Isn't it? His comments on Deepika's pictures on social media also speak a thousand words and the cherry on the cake in their PDA. Recently, Deepika took Ranveer's breath away (and ours too) by posting a wonderful picture of herself from Elle India photoshoot and he expressed himself by commenting on the post. See the picture here

10. 'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla on 'toughest' part of show and the most important person in his life