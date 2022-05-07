हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida CEO

Allahabad High Court issues non-bailable warrant against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari

Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order on Thursday in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another person whose land was acquired in 1990, reports PTI.

Allahabad High Court issues non-bailable warrant against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari
File Photo

The Allahabad High Court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Noida CEO Ritu Maheshwari after she did not appear before the court in a contempt of court case linked to land acquisition. The court directed the police to produce her before it next week.

Justice Saral Srivastava passed the order on Thursday in a contempt plea filed by Manorama Kuchhal and another person whose land was acquired in 1990 by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) but were not given fair compensation till date.

On April 28, the court had directed the matter to be listed on May 4 and Maheshwari was directed to remain present. But despite the summons, she was not present when the matter was taken up.

''Considering the fact that the order of Writ Court has not been complied with despite the fact that the possession of the land of the applicants had been taken over by the NOIDA illegally in the year 1990 without paying even a single penny as compensation.

''When the Court summoned the CEO, NOIDA in contempt proceeding, she did not appear before the Court, when the matter was taken up which led her counsel to request the Court not to take up the matter till she reaches the Court as her flight is delayed, this Court finds that such conduct of CEO, NOIDA amounts to deliberate and willful disrespect to the Court, as the Officer of the rank of Chief Executive Officer of a Corporation expected the Court to take up the matter at her mercy, therefore, this Court finds it to be a fit case where non-bailable warrant be issued against the CEO, NOIDA,'' it observed.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Noida CEORitu Maheshwaricontempt of CourtAllahabad High Courtland acquisition
Next
Story

Delhi government to allow bars to serve liquor till 3 am - Details here

Must Watch

PT2M58S

Namaste India: Muslims will have to choose their political leader, says Asaduddin Owaisi