Allahabad University PG Admission 2022: Counselling to begin TODAY at ecounselling.in- Here's how to apply

Allahabad University PG Admissions 2022: The University of Allahabad, AU, has announced that the counselling programme and admission for post graduate or PG courses will begin today. It will be for the academic session 2022-23. The registration link will be activated on October 1 at allduniv.ac.in. Under the PG admission, counselling and registration will be done for LLB, LLM, IPS, MCom ,MA, MSc, MEd and MBA courses.

Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Steps To Apply

Go to the official website – ecounselling.in

Click on 'Step 1- Register Yourself' and generate user ID and password

Log in with generated user ID and password and complete the registration process

Pay the application fee and fill in the application form

Upload the necessary documents, pay the fees and then click on submit.

Download the application form and take a printout for further reference.

The Allahabad University PG counselling and admission will include the registration process, document uploading and fee payment. The candidates who have claimed caste category - OBC, SC, ST EWS will be required to upload category certificate during registration. The candidates who have claimed the weightage of NCC must have to upload their NCC certificate.