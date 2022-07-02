NewsIndia
AMARINDER SINGH

Amarinder Singh likely to be NDA's VICE-PRESIDENT candidate, to join BJP soon: Sources

Amarinder Singh is currently in London for a back surgery. According to sources in the saffron camp, the process of merging his party 'Punjab Lok Congress' with the BJP will begin when he returns home after a couple of weeks.

Written by - Pritam Saha|Edited by: Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
  • Amarinder Singh set to join BJP, sources say
  • Amarinder likely to NDA's vice presidential candidate
  • Amarinder Singh is currently in London for back surgery

There is speculation that former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh may formally join the BJP this month. Meanwhile, a BJP source said on Saturday that Amarinder Singh may be made the NDA's candidate for the vice-presidential election.

Amarinder Singh is currently in London for a back surgery. According to sources in the saffron camp, the process of merging his party 'Punjab Lok Congress' with the BJP will begin when he returns home after a couple of weeks. If Amarinder is announced as the NDA alliance's candidate for the post of vice-president, the process of merger of his party will be led by his wife and former Union minister Praneet Kaur. Patiala MP Praneet is still in the Congress.

The vice-presidential election will be held on August 6. The Election Commission will release the official notification regarding the vice-presidential election on July 5. July 19 is the last day for candidates to file nominations. The scrutiny of nomination will be held on July 20. July 22 is the last day for withdrawal of nominations. The NDA alliance is likely to announce its name for the post of Vice President by the second week of July. The term of the current Vice President Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.

Amarinder SinghVice Presidential electionsBJPPunjab Lok CongressPunjab BJPNDAVC pollsVice Presidential polls

