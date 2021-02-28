Amazonia-1, 18 co-passenger satellites onboard PSLV-C51 to be launched by ISRO today

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch the Amazonia-1 satellite along with 18 other co-passenger satellites through PSLV-C51 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota on Sunday (February 28, 2021).

The launch is tentatively scheduled at 10:24 AM subject to weather conditions.

As per the latest reports, the filling of the oxidizer for the second stage (PS2) of PSLV-C51 has been completed.

The Amazonia-1 will be the first Brazilian satellite to be launched from India.

PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India company under the Department of Space. The NSIL is undertaking this mission under a commercial arrangement with Spaceflight Inc USA.

The Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). According to ISRO, this satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analysis of diversified agriculture across the Brazilian territory.

Countdown for the launch of #PSLVC51/Amazonia-1 mission commenced today at 0854Hrs (IST) from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1024 Hrs IST. pic.twitter.com/XRx3isDsGm — ISRO (@isro) February 27, 2021

On the other hand, the 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from a consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.



