Amid coronavirus crisis, this Uttar Pradesh village is setting an example on fighting COVID-19

Even as the entire nation is under the lockdown to combat the deadly coronavirus COVID-19, people across the country have been flouting guidelines and venturing outside their homes. During this crisis, the people of a small village in Uttar Pradesh are setting an example by imposing restrictions on themselves so that they don't fall prey to the deadly pandemic.

The villagers of Ghat village in Meerut District of Uttar Pradesh has vouched to not step out of their homes. The entry and exit points in the village have been closed and outsiders denied entry. When the villagers return from the fields, they first wash their hands and use sanitizer at the border before entering the village.

The women have said that they will stay hungry but will not leave the house, in a measure to drive away coronavirus. At the grocery and ration shops, circles have been made at a distance of two metres each to maintain distance.

A silence has spread in the village as all the doors remain closed and people strictly stay inside their homes. The elderly are guarding the thresholds of their homes so that their children do not venture outside the boundaries.

The youth in the village are doing shifts of two hours announcing with a loudspeaker that no one should leave the house. The villagers have stopped buying goods from outside and are managing with village ration and goods. The sanitisation workers have been spraying disinfectant all over the village.