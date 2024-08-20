Advertisement
Amid Mpox Scare, AIIMS Delhi Released Protocol For Patients, Doctors

WHO has classified the Mpox outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 07:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Mpox is a viral infectious disease with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the Mpox outbreak as a public health emergency of global outrage. AIIMS Delhi has released a protocol for handling patients with suspected Monkeypox amid a global spike in cases.

Protocols for Patients Affected With Mpox

Screening In Triage Area

1. Upon arrival, patients with fever, rash, or a history of contact with confirmed Monkey pox cases should be flagged for immediate assessment.

2. Identify key symptoms: fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and characteristic skin lesions (maculopapular rash that may progress to vesicles and pustules).

Isolation/ Holding area

1. Immediately place suspected patients in a designated isolation area to minimize contact with other patients and staff.

2. AB-7 Beds no. 33, 34, 35, 36, and 37 have been earmarked to isolate the MONKEY POX patients.

3. These beds will be allotted to the MONKEY POX patients on the recommendation of the Emergency CMO and treated by the - Medicine department AB-7 shall remain a temporary holding area for the patient till he/she is shifted to the hospital earmarked for the definitive care (Safdarjung Hospital).

Notification to IDSP

1. Inform the officials of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) with contact no. 8745011784 when a suspected case is identified

2. Provide them with the patient's details, brief history, clinical findings and contact details.

Referral to Safdarjung Hospital

1. As informed Safdarjung Hospital has been designated for managing and treating Monkey Pox patients. Accordingly, any patient suspected of having monkey pox should be referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Ambulance

1. A dedicated ambulance has been allotted to shift the patients to Safdarjung Hospital. The Emergency staff has to inform the ambulance coordinator on the mobile number 8929683898 to shift the suspected Monkey pox patient to Safdarjung Hospital.

Patient Handling and Isolation

1. All patients should be handled with strict infection control measures. Staff should use personal protective equipment (PPE) when dealing with suspected cases.

Documentation and Communication

1. Proper documentation of the patient's details, symptoms, and referral process should be maintained.

