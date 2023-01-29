Amid tight security, Rahul resumed Bharat Jodo Yatra in Pulwama, Mehbooba Mufti joins; Paid tributes to Pulwama martyrs

Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir: The Yatra was resumed from the Chersoo area of Awantipora where former J-K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, along with her daughter and mother joined the pad yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi’s sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi along with other Congress leaders also joined the Yatra near the Lethpora area in Pulwama.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi who is in the last leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir paid tributes to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack in 2019. Gandhi stopped his Yatra for a while at Lethpora and laid a flower bouquet at the spot where over 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a deadly terrorist attack.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 has reached the Pantha Chowk area in Srinagar outskirts and will move inside Srinagar tomorrow. The Yatra will conclude in Srinagar on January 30 with Rahul Gandhi will address the public rally.

Congress General Secretary InCharge Communication, AICC, Jairam Ramesh while speaking to reporters said After tomorrow Bharat jodo pad yatra will end, he added “the Bharat Jodo Yatra is not about the alliance between the political parties. It has nothing to do with the elections and other related processes. It's to unite India " he said at PCC headquarters in Srinagar.

Jairam Ramesh said that the security arrangements unlike yesterday were adequate. He further added that the restoration of the democratic process and restoration of the Statehood of J&K is the utmost priority at present.

Ramesh further said that of a total of 136 days, Rahul Gandhi led a yatra that marched 4080 kilometres in 116 days in which people from different walks of life participated and extended their support.

In J&K also, the yatra was held in five districts each in Jammu and Kashmir while a main and culmination function will be held on January 30 and tomorrow a flag hoisting ceremony will be done at PCC headquarters in Srinagar. He further said that the main function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium here in Srinagar.