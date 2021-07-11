हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amit Shah

Amit Shah inaugurates City Civic Centre in Gujarat, hails PM Narendra Modi for his development-oriented vision

The Union Home Minister expressed his happiness in inaugurating other development projects including the AUDA and Western Railway project costing Rs 267 crore.

Amit Shah inaugurates City Civic Centre in Gujarat, hails PM Narendra Modi for his development-oriented vision
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (July 11, 2021) inaugurated City Civic Centre at South Bopal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. While speaking at the ceremony, Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development-oriented vision and said that he is the type of leader who continues to ensure that the development projects deliver even after his tenure.

"I have seen three types of leaders, one who just takes part in the inauguration. Second who makes sure in their time period that development work done, and third is Narendra Modi who makes sure that after he leaves, the development work continues," said Shah at the inauguration ceremony. 

The Union Home Minister also expressed his happiness in inaugurating other development projects including the AUDA and Western Railway project costing Rs 267 crore.

"Today is a happy day for me as today I got a chance to inaugurate development work of Rs. 267 crore of AUDA and Western Railway," Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amit ShahNarendra ModiGujarat
Next
Story

First ask ministers to give info about their legitimate, illegitimate children: Congress leader Salman Khurshid on UP govt's new population control policy

Must Watch

PT19M57S

Population will be controlled only by 'Yogi model'?