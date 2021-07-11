Amit Shah inaugurates City Civic Centre in Gujarat, hails PM Narendra Modi for his development-oriented vision

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (July 11, 2021) inaugurated City Civic Centre at South Bopal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. While speaking at the ceremony, Shah hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his development-oriented vision and said that he is the type of leader who continues to ensure that the development projects deliver even after his tenure.

"I have seen three types of leaders, one who just takes part in the inauguration. Second who makes sure in their time period that development work done, and third is Narendra Modi who makes sure that after he leaves, the development work continues," said Shah at the inauguration ceremony.

The Union Home Minister also expressed his happiness in inaugurating other development projects including the AUDA and Western Railway project costing Rs 267 crore.

Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated City Civic Centre at South Bopal in Gujarat's Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/q3oJdpZx91 — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

"Today is a happy day for me as today I got a chance to inaugurate development work of Rs. 267 crore of AUDA and Western Railway," Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Gujarat, said.

