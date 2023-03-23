topStoriesenglish2587062
Haryana Woman Who Harboured Amritpal Singh, His Associate Nabbed: Police

Last week, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De' and its chief Amritpal Singh.

Mar 23, 2023

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Police have arrested a woman who allegedly harboured Amritpal Singh and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Kurukshetra district, an indication that the pro-Khalistan preacher might have fled Punjab. In another development, Punjab police arrested a man who was allegedly part of the private security setup of pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh. Tejinder Singh Gill, a resident of Mangewal village in the Khanna area of Ludhiana district, was deputed in the security of Amritpal Singh.

"We have nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who harboured Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet Singh at her home in Shahabad on Sunday. The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria told PTI over phone.

Last month, Amritpal Singh and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke through barricades and barged into the Ajnala Police Station on the outskirts of the Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of one of the radical preacher's aides.

Last week, Punjab Police launched a crackdown against him and his outfit 'Waris Punjab De'.

Amritpal Singh, however, gave the police a slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

