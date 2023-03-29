Amritpal Singh Releases First Video Since Punjab Police's Crackdown, Calls It 'Crime'
Fugitive Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh who has been in hiding for over a week released a 2-minute video statement on Wednesday (March 29).
New Delhi: Waris Punjab De chief and fugitive Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh who has been on the run from the Punjab police issued his first video message which has gone viral on social media. In the video, he spoke about members of Waris Punjab De and his colleagues being jailed and compared it to "oppression".
