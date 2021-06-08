Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to PM Modi, seeks infrastructure development in PMAY colonies

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday (June 8) wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking intervention to incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies as part of assistance given to state governments under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Andhra CM mentioned that the Central government in past 7 years has sanctioned more than 3 crore houses to Andhra Pradesh with the release of Central assistance of almost Rs 3 lakh crores.

The letter said, "The government of Andhra Pradesh has acquired 68,381 acres of land and allotted house sites to almost 31 lakh beneficiaries spread across 17,005 greenfield colonies."

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the state government is assisting the beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses with an estimated cost of Rs 50,944 crores under PMAY rural and urban schemes, adding that it has created a post of `Joint Collector Housing` for the development of these greenfield colonies.

He further said that the state government cannot bear the huge cost of developing basic infrastructure in such colonies, requesting PM Modi to direct ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Rural Development to incorporate the creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies.

Andhra to vaccinate mothers of children aged below 5 yrs

The Andhra Pradesh government will vaccinate all mothers having children aged below 5 years as a precautionary measure in the wake of predictions of a third wave of COVID-19, informed State Medical and Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal on Monday.

During a Covid review meeting, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy observed that in case children get infected with coronavirus, their mothers should also stay at hospitals. The CM added, "So the state government has decided to inoculate mothers with kids under the age of 5 years. There are almost 20 lakh such mothers, they will be inoculated along with those aged 45 plus years."

Addressing the media after the CM`s Covid review meeting, Singhal said that the state government has constituted a committee to take preventive action on the third wave of COVID-19.

In case paediatric cases are registered in more number in the third wave, action should be taken based on the report of the committee so that the ICU beds, paediatric beds, ventilators, medicines for kids and children, masks and other requirements to treat children and kids should be taken care of well in advance, ordered the Chief Minister.

Reddy said that paediatric wards should be set up in all hospitals, measures should be taken for the treatment of children at primary health centres (PHCs) and local area hospitals, and paediatricians be recruited according to the need.

