N Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh: Jaganmohan Reddy's demolition drive reaches Chandrababu Naidu's doorstep

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials razed unauthorized construction belonging to a TDP leader near Naidu's residence in Vundavalli village.

Andhra Pradesh: Jaganmohan Reddy&#039;s demolition drive reaches Chandrababu Naidu&#039;s doorstep

Amaravati: Civic authorities in Andhra Pradesh capital city of Amaravati on Monday started demolishing unauthorized constructions on the banks of Krishna river, in a clear indication that their next target could be the residence of former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) officials razed unauthorized construction belonging to a TDP leader near Naidu's residence in Vundavalli village.

The workers dismantled the cement ramp amid tight security. APCRDA officials said the TDP leader P Koteswara Rao had constructed the building in the river bed in violation of rules and regulations.

The construction was without any prior permission from competent authority and from River Conservator as per River Conservancy Act (Andhra Area) 1884, APCRDA said.

Monday's development came two days after Naidu's residence was served fresh demolition notice.

An order dated September 19 but pasted on September 21 has asked Lingamaneni Ramesh to remove the unauthorized construction within seven days, failing which APCRDA will remove the same.

The house owner was issued a show-cause notice on June 27. The latest order mentioned that the reply submitted to the notice was not to the satisfaction of the authority.

According to APCRDA, provisional notices were issued for 24 unauthorized constructions along the river. 'Confirmation orders' were issued in respect of five constructions as Authority found that there is no merit in any of the grounds mentioned in the explanation by the owners.

"For remaining 19 constructions, the explanation submitted are under examination in which 5 cases need to be disposed complying the High Court Orders," it said.

The Authority made it clear that strict enforcement action on unauthorized constructions in Krishna river bed as per APCRDA Act will be taken.

Praja Vedika, a government building adjacent to Naidu's residence, was demolished in June, a month after Jaganmohan Reddy government took reins of the power following TDP's defeat in the elections.

Naidu had been living in the house on lease since he shifted here from Hyderabad in 2016. As the then chief minister, he got Praja Vedika built adjacent to the house.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has alleged that Naidu himself is living in an illegal house.

TDP, however, alleged that the government was acting with a political vendetta.

N Chandrababu NaiduJaganmohan ReddyUnauthorized constructionTDP
