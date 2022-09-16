Angered by police inaction against Congress councillor, man sets self ablaze in Rajasthan

Kota: A 35-year-old man set himself ablaze outside a police station in Kota allegedly over their inaction regarding his complaint against a local Congress party councillor. According to police, earlier this month Radhyashyam Meena, a labourer, had approached his ward councillor Hariom Suman for a document required by his daughter in her school. The councillor allegedly did not help him which led to a scuffle between the two. He entered the Nayapura police station in Kota city with petrol-soaked clothes at around 8.10 pm on Thursday and set himself on fire with a match stick, Nayapura circle inspector (CI) Bhupendra Singh said.

Meena sustained over 40 per cent burn injuries and was referred to SMS hospital in Jaipur in critical condition and is undergoing treatment there, he said.

Three constables, Parmeshwar, Shyamsunder and Prakesh present around the spot swung into action and doused the fire with the help of blankets, he said.

Meanwhile, taking action in the matter, Kota Superintendent of Police Kesar Singh Shekhawat on Friday ordered to send CI Bhupendra to the police line.

Two separate complaints were lodged by both the parties and an investigation was taken up, however, no FIR was filed, police said. Refuting allegations of inaction in the matter, the CI said, "The inquiry into both the matters was underway and statements of both the parties were also recorded."

Assistant Superintendent of Police (headquarter) Rajesh Mill said FIRs have been lodged on both the complaints and a departmental probe has been initiated in the matter. A DSP rank official was deputed as an investigating officer in the matter and strict action would be taken against those found guilty, he said.

Meanwhile, BJP workers on Friday led a protest march in the city and burnt an effigy of the district and police administration for failing to take action against the Congress party ward councillor.