MISSING ANKITA BHANDARI

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Women gherao vehicle carrying BJP leader's accused son

The police on Friday arrested three people including Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya in connection to the murder of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari

Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 06:22 PM IST
  • The police on Friday arrested three people for Ankita's murder
  • Ankita(19), a receptionist was missing for the previous five days from Rishikesh
  • Pulkit Arya, owner of the resort and former BJP minister's son was also arrested

Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Women gherao vehicle carrying BJP leader's accused son

The police on Friday arrested three people including Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP minister Vinod Arya in connection to the murder of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari. Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Ganga Bhogpur, Rishikesh from where she was missing for the previous five days.

Women in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh gheraod the police vehicle carrying the accused in Ankita Bhandari murder case. 

When the family learned of her, they filed a missing person report for Ankita with the Revenue Police, but no action was taken in the meantime.

According to the police, the accused confessed that they pushed her into a canal after a personal dispute, following which she drowned. Police and SDRF are searching for her body in Shakti Canal near the District Power House. 

Also Read: Ankita Bhandari Missing Case: 3 arrested, including son of former Uttarakhand minister

The police have arrested Pulkit Gupta (19), Saurabh Bhaskar (35, manager) and Pulkit Arya (35, resort owner) on charges of murder and has also registered a case.

"The girl went missing 5-6 days back. The area of the resort didn't come under a regular PS area. There's a patwari Police system here & an FIR was registered under that. It was done on behalf of resort owner", said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kr to ANI.

"DM handed over the case to Laxman Jhula Police y'day who worked out the case within 24 hrs. Resort owner turned out to be the accused. 3 accused, incl owner Pulkit, arrested. It's being said that his father has some links to a party. Pulkit has been jailed", he added.

(With ANI inputs)

