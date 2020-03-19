Announcement of lockdown in PM Modi's address is just rumour: Sources

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation, there are reports of lockdown on social media due to coronavirus outbreak. The reports say that PM Modi may declare a complete lockdown. Sources have told Zee News that reports on the social media are just rumours, and ruled out any possibility of such announcement.

The Prime Minister is going to address the nation at eight o'clock today, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.

On Wednesday night, PMO's twitter handle said, "PM Shri @narendramodi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it."

The Prime Minister had also chaired a high-level meeting on Wednesday to review the ongoing efforts to contain COVID-19, besides discussing the ways to further strengthen India’s preparedness to deal with the issue.

"Prime Minister emphasised on actively engaging with individuals, local communities and organisations in chalking our mechanisms to fight the COVID-19 menace. He also urged officials and technical experts to deliberate on the steps to be taken next," said the PMO's statement on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister had also expressed gratitude to those at the forefront of combating COVID-19 including the various state governments, medical fraternity, paramedical staff, armed and paramilitary forces, those associated with the aviation sector, municipal staff and others.

Notably, the country is passing through Phase-2 of COVID-19. The first stage is where the virus infection begins, while in the second stage, the infected person comes to his home/country. In the third stage, the infection spreads from one place to another at the local level, and in the fourth stage, it becomes an epidemic.

Countries like Italy and China are passing through the fourth stage.