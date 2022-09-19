Another BIG breakthrough in SSC scam case, CBI arrests former chairperson Subiresh Bhattacharya

This time, former chairman of SSC Subiresh Bhattacharya was arrested in the recruitment corruption case. A few days ago, standing on the roof of his flat in Kolkata, it was Subiresh who claimed that there was no recruitment corruption during his tenure. That day, his Banshadronii flat was also sealed by CBI officials. Subiresh could not enter there and reached the roof of his flat. He stood on the roof and spoke to the journalists present there. There he said that there was no corruption during his tenure. There may be some systematic errors. But that's it. On Monday, Subiresh was arrested in that Bansdroni flat.

It is to be noted that Subiresh's name was in the report of the Bag Committee in the SSC corruption case. Although he is currently the Vice-Chancellor of North Bengal University, he was the Chairman of SSC for four years. From 2014 to 2018, he also gave appointment letters to teachers. On Monday, CBI officials conducted a search operation at Subiresh's Banshdroni flat in the investigation of corruption related to SSC recruitment. According to sources, the flat was searched for several hours and Subiresh was also questioned. The CBI said that he was arrested due to inconsistencies in his statements.

According to sources, Subiresh, who was arrested on Monday evening, may be taken to Nizam Palace. It is to be noted that former Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, SSC Advisory Committee Chief Shantiprasad Singh and even former Madhya Shiksha Parishad President Kalyanmoy Ganguly are also present in Nizam Palace. It is believed that Subiresh may also be brought to the Nizam Palace and questioned in front of them. According to sources, Subiresh may be taken to court on Tuesday. CBI will apply for his custody there.

It is to be noted that earlier on August 24, officials of the Central Investigation Agency searched Subiresh's Bansdroni flat in the investigation of recruitment corruption. CBI officials sealed his flat. Subiresh went to the roof of the residence and held a press conference. On that day, Subiresh said, "The CBI searched my office and did not find anything. Apart from that, there is no criminal charge against me in the Bag committee report. Scan signatures have been questioned. Scan letters are used on thousands of marksheets. If someone is abusing it, that's a different matter.''

However, sources said on Monday that during the interrogation of Subiresh, inconsistencies were found in his statement. On the other hand, the former education minister Partha had earlier told investigators that he himself had no knowledge of the recruitment. He relied on his subordinates in this regard. With Subiresh arrested, it is believed that Partha and Subiresh may be questioned face-to-face regarding the appointment letter. According to sources, Subiresh was arrested after learning about corruption in the appointment of the School Service Commission during his tenure from 2014 to 2018.