Another Hit-And-Run Case: Food Delivery Executive Killed By Speeding Luxury Car In Pune

A food delivery executive died after the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a luxury car in the Mundhwa area of Pune City early hours of Friday.

The driver of the luxury car did not stop his car after the accident, said the police. The car had also hit another two-wheeler before hitting the delivery executive's bike.

The deceased was identified as Rauf Shaikh. The accused, identified as 34-year-old Ayush Tayal, was arrested, the police said.

"At around 1.35 am, the accused hit a two-wheeler first, injuring three people. He further hit a bike on which the deceased Rauf Shaikh was traveling. The car hit him from the back, causing serious injuries to him," Pune city police said in a statement.

"He was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. After the incident, 34-year-old Ayush Tayal fled from the crime scene. Upon investigation of the CCTV footage, his car was identified and he was subsequently arrested from his residence in Hadapsar area. A case has been registered under BNS Sections 105, 281, 125(a), 132, 119,1 77, 184 at Mundhwa Police station. Further investigation is underway," the police added.