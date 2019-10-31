Another PMC Bank depositor dies in Mumbai

New Delhi: A Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank depositor, named Keshmul Hinduja, died of a heart attack in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Sixty-eight -year-old Hinduja was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain on October 29. He died of a heart attack the next day, his daughter said. She also claimed that Hinduja did not have any ailment and used to run a grocery shop in Mumbai's Mulund area. However, after the PMC Bank scam came into light, he was under stress.

Hinduja's daughter, however, is not aware of how much money he had in his account.

This is the seventh death that is claimed to be related to the scam-hit PMC Bank.

Earlier, two PMC Bank depositors died of stress earlier as they were unable to withdraw cash. First, a Mumbai resident Sanjay Gulati suffered cardiac arrest and died as he was unable to withdraw money for the treatment of his son, who is a special child and is under medical supervision.

Later, an 80-year-old depositor Murlidhar Dhara died of heart attack after being unable to withdraw cash for treatment.

On October 23, the PMC Bank account holders were allowed to withdraw Rs 60,000 over and above the Rs 40,000 limit in case of medical emergencies. They were also been allowed to withdraw Rs 50,000 extra for marriage, education and expenses related to senior citizens.

Initially, the withdrawal amount was limited to just Rs 10,000 within a period of six months which was later increased to Rs 25,000 and them to Rs 40,000. However, the time frame of six months remains.

Mumbai Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has arrested former PMC Bank director Surjit Singh Arora, former bank chairman Waryam Singh, Housing Development Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) directors Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhwan as well as Joy Thomas, the former managing director of PMC Bank, for their alleged involvement in the Rs 4,500 crore scam.