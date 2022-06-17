NewsIndia
AP INTER RESULTS 2022 DATE

AP Inter Result 2022: Andhra Pradesh Intermediate 1st, 2nd-year result expected SOON at bie.ap.gov.in - check update

AP Inter Result 2022: The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Result 2022 for the 1st and 2nd year is expected to be released in the fourth week of June, as per the latest media reports.


 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
  • AP Intermediate Result 2022 will be released in the fourth week of June
  • BIE AP held the AP Inter Exams 2022 from May 6 to 24, 2022 this year
  • Students can also view their AP Inter Result 2022 on Manabadi official website

AP Inter Result 2022: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP, is expected to release the AP Inter Results 2022 soon. However, as of now, BIE AP officials have not confirmed the AP Inter Result 2022 date. According to the latest reports, the AP Intermediate Result 2022 will be released in the fourth week of June. The AP Inter Result 2022 was expected to be released on June 15, 2022. The inter results for AP are now expected to be released next week, which is the fourth week of June. However, an official statement from the Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh is yet to be released.

The tentative AP Inter Result 2022 date has also been suggested in media reports. The Inter 1st and 2nd year AP results are expected to be released between June 20 and 25, 2022. The official date and time for the result have yet to be confirmed by BIE AP. The AP Inter Result 2022 is also expected to be released on June 28, 2022, if not sooner.

BIE AP usually announces the AP Intermediate Results within a month of the exams being completed. BIE AP held the AP Inter Exams 2022 from May 6 to 24, 2022 this year. Once released, the AP Inter Result 2022 will be available online at bie.ap.gov.in, the official website of BIE AP. 

Students can also view their AP Inter Result 2022 on Manabadi at manabadi.co.in. Students will need their roll number and other exam credentials to check their results, so they should have their admit cards ready.

