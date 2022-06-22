NewsIndia
INTER RESULTS 2022 AP

AP Intermediate Results 2022 site at bie.ap.gov.in crashed: Here's alternative way to check result via SMS

If AP Intermediate Results 2022 site at bie.ap.gov.in crashed you can check out this alternative way to check your results via SMS

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 12:59 PM IST
  • BIE AP has announced AP Inter Results 2022
  • Manabadi AP Inter Results can be checked by students online, on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.
  • Students can check their results through mobile via SMS.

AP Intermediate Results 2022 site at bie.ap.gov.in crashed: Here's alternative way to check result via SMS

AP Intermediate Results 2022: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh, BIE AP has announced AP Inter Results 2022 in the afternoon. Manabadi AP Inter Results can be checked by students online, on the official website - bie.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. The results were announced via Press Conference by the education minister of the state Botsa Satyanarayana . If The official website to check the result bie.ap.gov.in, crash - due to a heavy load on the website, Students can check their results through mobile via SMS.

AP inter results 2022: Know how to check Manabadi inter results 2022 AP via SMS

- The bie.ap.gov.in 2022 inter results can also be checked via SMS

- To check the AP inter 2nd year result 2022, students need to send the SMS in the following format.

- Type a new SMS in the format -  APGEN<space>REGISTRATION NO

- Send it to 56263

- The bieap AP inter result 2022 will be sent on the same mobile number.

The Intermediate exams were held from May 6th to May 24th, 2022. The board has also informed students that they will be given digital scorecards. The AP BIE will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

Approximately 4.7 lakh students appeared for the AP Inter Exam 2022, according to the exam authority. 

Students who recieved more than 90% in these results will be eligible for scholarships from the state government.

Also Read: AP Intermediate Results 2022 (SOON) LIVE: BIEAP Manabadi Inter 1st and 2nd year results to be declared Shortly at bie.ap.gov.in

