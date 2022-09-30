AP TET results 2022 to be OUT on THIS DATE at aptet.apcfss.in- Here's how to check scorecard

AP TET Result 2022: The Department of School Education, DSE Andra Pradesh will soon release the APTET Result 2022. According to the AP TET official website the APTET Result 2022 will be declared in the first week of October. "APTET–August 2022 results will be declared in the Last week of September 2022," read the official statement. However, the authority has not issued the release date and time of AP TET results and the official schedule for the same is awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to check their APTET Result 2022 on the official website- aptet.apcfss.in.

Here's how to download AP TET result 2022

Once released, Candidates can download the Manabadi scorecard for APTET Result 2022 following the simple steps given below

Visit the AP TET official website, aptet.apcfss.in. On the homepage, click on the AP TET results 2022 link. Enter the login details and press the ‘Submit’ button. APTET 2022 results will appear on the screen. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates must notice that the Andhra Pradesh DSE has already released the AP TET final answer key 2022 on September 14, 2022. The AP TET final key 2022 PDF was released for Paper 1 (Part A & B) and Paper 2 (Part A & B) Mathematics & Science and Social Studies subjects. As per the official schedule, the APTET Result was supposed to be declared on September 14, 2022. However, the result is being delayed for unknown reasons.