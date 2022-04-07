हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

‘Are you a terrorist?’: US airport kiosk security question leaves netizens in splits, Twitter reacts

A Twitter user named Rajat Suresh posted a photo of the self-check-in counter screen which asks a person, “Are you a terrorist?”.

(Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: An image of the “advanced level” security at a US airport has left social media in splits. The picture of a self-check-in counter has triggered a wave of amused responses on the social media platforms. 

A Twitter user named Rajat Suresh posted a photo of the self-check-in counter screen which asks a person, “Are you a terrorist?”, and everyone can answer it in two ways: Yes or No. 

Suresh shared the image on his Twitter handle with a caption that reads, "Security at the airport getting more straightforward."

Within a few hours, the image went viral on the micro-blogging website and garnered 69.1K likes, more than 76,000 retweets and thousands of comments.

Take a look at the image here: 

The image left netizens in splits and many wondering what would happen if someone mistakenly pressed ‘Yes’. 

One Twitter user wrote, ”I would just click yes to see what happens,” while another jokingly said, ”This is my favourite thing about airports. They expect terrorists to be honest about their profession…” 

Another netizen commented, “I really don’t understand how, since 9/11, our airport check-in has become more computerised, with much less human-to-human interactions. Given past observations by agents who have noticed suspicious behaviour seems like a bad thing for security.”

Read some reactions here: 

