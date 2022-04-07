New Delhi: An image of the “advanced level” security at a US airport has left social media in splits. The picture of a self-check-in counter has triggered a wave of amused responses on the social media platforms.

A Twitter user named Rajat Suresh posted a photo of the self-check-in counter screen which asks a person, “Are you a terrorist?”, and everyone can answer it in two ways: Yes or No.

Suresh shared the image on his Twitter handle with a caption that reads, "Security at the airport getting more straightforward."

Within a few hours, the image went viral on the micro-blogging website and garnered 69.1K likes, more than 76,000 retweets and thousands of comments.

The image left netizens in splits and many wondering what would happen if someone mistakenly pressed ‘Yes’.

One Twitter user wrote, ”I would just click yes to see what happens,” while another jokingly said, ”This is my favourite thing about airports. They expect terrorists to be honest about their profession…”

Another netizen commented, “I really don’t understand how, since 9/11, our airport check-in has become more computerised, with much less human-to-human interactions. Given past observations by agents who have noticed suspicious behaviour seems like a bad thing for security.”

I really don't understand how, since 9/11, our airport check-in has become more computerized, w much less human to human interactions. Given past observations by agents who have noticed suspicious behavior, seems like a bad thing for security. — Kerry Troup (@kerryktroup) April 5, 2022

If you are, and you lie, it's way for law enforcement to bring additional charges. Then they will go for what they can make stick. Accused criminals have rights in the UA court system, so prosecutors have to prove their case. If you lie, establishes mens rea, intent to deceive. — Lisa Borel (@lisaborel) April 6, 2022

3rd option. I might be I don't know yet — PRJOEKTZII (@projektzii1) April 5, 2022

