Arif Mohammed Khan vs Pinarayi Vijayan: Centre using Governors to encroach on state govts' powers, says Kerala CM

New Delhi: Amid the tussle between the LDF government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over various issues, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday (November 8, 2022) accused the Centre of using Governors in non-BJP ruled states to "encroach" into the powers of those governments and legislatures when horse-trading was not possible. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader also said that attempts were also being made to "financially choke" such states. He also contended that democracy and the Constitution were being "trespassed" and that attempts were being made to topple democratically elected governments.

"In many states, horse-trading of elected representatives is going on. We may have to replace the word 'horse' with something else as it's an old term and the prices have now really gone up.

"It is not the price of a horse now, we all know that. Where such horse trading is not possible, the Governors are used to encroach upon the powers of the state governments and legislatures," Vijayan said.

"Looking at all this we can see that there is an attack against the democratic system in our country," he added.

Vijayan's accusation against the central government comes amid the ongoing tussle between his LDF government and Kerala Governor Khan over various issues, including appointments in universities and non-approval of certain bills passed by the state assembly.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and Sangh Parivar of trying to destroy secularism in the country and also rewrite history with regard to our freedom struggle.

The Kerala CM also said that certain steps of the Centre were leading to labourers' rights being reduced and major public sector undertakings being privatised with a mind on profit alone.

The Chief Minister said freedom fighters who died and were jailed for the country's independence were being sought to be removed from historical records and instead those who sought pardon from the British and were subservient to them "are being projected as brave patriots."

These were leading to a denial of social justice and lack of employment to many, he said, and added that the Centre was trying to show there was no other option but privatisation.

"But Kerala has shown there is an alternative as it has taken up many PSUs which were going to be privatised and turned them around. Besides that several PSUs in the state are operating profitably," Vijayan stated.

LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Meanwhile, the ruling LDF in Kerala on Tuesday launched a massive grassroot level campaign by distributing pamphlets in households across the state against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. Distributed by the Left leaders and activists in various districts, the pamphlets, issued under the name of 'Education Protection Society', alleged that Khan was acting like a tool of Sangh Parivar and he does not even have a basic understanding of the Constitution. It also stressed the need for a mass public movement against Khan to protect the higher education sector of the southern state.

According to media reports, the distribution of pamphlets is part of a series of protests being organised by the Left front against the Governor in the coming days. The Left Front also reportedly has plans to convene a mass protest gathering with the participation of over 1 lakh people in front of Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on November 15.

Khan, who is at loggerheads with the Left government on various issues, on Monday had alleged that a system of "oligarchy" is prevailing in CPI(M)-ruled state, and it was evident from the incidents of party cadres being appointed in government jobs.

He also claimed that he was "threatened of dire consequences" by the activists of the Left organisations.

(With agency inputs)