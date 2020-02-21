Arth is a dialogue between tradition and modernity, says Shreyasi Goenka

New Delhi: A three-day cultural festival (Arth: A culture fest) commenced on Friday (February 21) to discover India's culture and tradition. Founder of 'Earth' Shreyasi Goenka told Zee News that the foundation of this festival was laid to give a special on the youth of the country.

"The purpose behind this initiative is to connect with our roots in culture, tradition along with history and civilization," said Shreyasi Goenka, adding "It is a dialogue between tradition and modernity. Through this festival, we have been working to connect the society with Indian culture for the past several years."

"Since people from every sphere are participating in this programme, we are hopeful that the youth of the nation will preserve their ancient civilization and culture in this modern era," she added.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Subhash Chandra inaugurated the programme, saying this is the platform of Indian culture and anyone can put forth their views here. "This cultural festival has aroused curiosity in the mind of youth to know about culture and civilization," he said, adding "In my view, culture is everything to mankind."

Referring to ancient texts, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the meaning of culture should not be understood only in terms of the government's definition. "If we study ancient texts, we will find the duties of the king i.e. government are also mentioned in them. They explain as to how the king should collect tax, and the same should be learnt by today's governments," he added.

He said "In the next three days, we are going to celebrate the various aspects of our culture. In my view, culture means everything to a human being."

According to Dr Subhash Chandra, there's a lot of confusion among youths today regarding culture, that's why we are inviting you all to come and express your views, share your thoughts.

"Arth will soon become a platform that the whole world will look at and will help in reducing the tension and removing the difference between you and me," he added.

The three-day Arth festival, which commenced today at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, will continue till February 23.