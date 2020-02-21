IndiaKaArth: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra inaugurates Arth, welcomes all participants

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra inaugurated and welcomed all participants to Arth festival which celebrates India's culture on Friday (February 21) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

He said, "On this occasion, I welcome you all to this Arth festival which celebrates India's culture. This is a cultural festival, probably the only one, which is supposed to arouse curiosity among the youth and children."

He added, "In the next three days, we are going to celebrate the various aspects of our culture. In my view, culture means everything to a human being."

"Every part of our lives is a part of our culture," said Subhash Chandra.

There's a lot of confusion among youths today regarding culture, that's why we are inviting you all to come and express your views, share your thoughts, said Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra.

He also added, "Arth will soon become a platform which the whole world will look at and will help in reducing the tension and removing the difference between you and me."

Dr Subhash Chandra concluded his address by saying, "This is a stage which will connect ancient India with new India.".

Earlier, distinguished guests and dignitaries gathered for ceremonial lamp lighting and the opening ceremony of the second edition of Arth - A Culture Fest.