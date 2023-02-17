topStoriesenglish2574355
Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Paper Leak: Section 144 Imposed in Itanagar Amid Protests

Arunachal Pradesh APPSC Paper Leak:  Several APPSC aspirants and their parents have sustained grievous injuries after security personnel reportedly resorted to mild lathi-charge during a protest in Arunachal Pradesh

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders in the wake of ongoing protests over the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) paper leak case. According to news agency ANI, Section 144 of CrPC was clamped in the Itanagar capital region since midnight pertaining to protests over the APPSC paper leak.

 

 

Meanwhile, several APPSC aspirants and their parents sustained grievous injuries after security personnel reportedly resorted to mild lathi-charge during a protest in Arunachal Pradesh. Protest against the appointment of Shantanu Dayal as APPSC chairman saw violent confrontation in Itanagar with security personnel resorted to baton-charge and stone pelting.

 

 

This violent confrontation between the security personnel and APPSC aspirants came during protests amid the indefinite bandh called by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), starting on Friday, over the APPSC paper leak case.

Meanwhile, the district administration of the Itanagar capital complex has termed the bandh called by the PAJSC as ‘illegal’. The district administration of the Itanagar capital imposed section 144 CrPC late Thursday to prevent any untoward incident.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has reportedly “called off” the swearing-in ceremony of the new APPSC team in the wake of protests.

 

 

The move came following objections by the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) over the appointment of Shantanu Dayal, a retired Lieutenant General as chairman of the commission. PAJSC stated that Lt General Dayal is already 61 years old, which means he will be left with only one year as chairman of the APPSC.

