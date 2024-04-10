Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi CM Moves SC Against HC Order On Arrest

Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi high court verdict upholding his arrest related to a money laundering case connected to a alleged excise scam. Vivek Jain, Kejriwal’s legal representative, told news agency PTI that they have challenged the Delhi HC order in the apex court. The Delhi High Court’s decision to sustain Kejriwal’s arrest dealt a significant setback to the Chief Minister just before the Lok Sabha elections.

The court remarked that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was left with 'little option' but to proceed with the arrest due to Kejriwal’s consistent absence from summons and his refusal to participate in the probe.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that Punjab’s Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were scheduled to visit Kejriwal at Tihar Jail, which has now been deferred. The jail authorities have cited security concerns as the reason for the postponement, news agency IANS reported.

“Yesterday, the time for Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh to meet Kejriwal was fixed. Now, Tihar Jail will inform about the new time,” said AAP. "The administration had received a letter for a meeting with CM Kejriwal," IANS quoted jail sources as saying.

“The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Tihar will respond today. The reply will address security measures and propose alternative dates for the meeting. Sanjay Singh and CM Bhagwant Mann may then visit CM Kejriwal on the suggested dates, should they choose to,” a source from the prison administration stated.

Kejriwal was taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 over allegations related to the excise scam. Since his arrest, Kejriwal has been under the ED’s authority, followed by his transfer to Tihar Jail.