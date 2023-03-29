Arvind Kejriwal Targeting PM Narendra Modi As Brakes Applied To 'Wheels Of Corruption' Of Delhi Government: BJP

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks and said the AAP leader is targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi out of frustration as brakes have been applied to the "wheels of corruption" of his government. Taking exception to Kejriwal's remarks in the Delhi Assembly, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also accused the chief minister of giving "cover fire" to the Congress party and their corrupt regime. Joining hands, all the corrupts have come together and are attacking the probe agencies and judiciary of the country as well as the prime minister "just to save their skin," Patra charged. Kejriwal launched a no-holds-barred attack on the prime minister on Tuesday, levelling allegations of corruption against him in reference to the raging Adani issue.

"There is rampant loot by the Centre. They have looted more in seven years than what the Congress had looted in 75 years. The country is passing through difficult times. We are deeply worried about the situation," he charged, speaking on a resolution in the Delhi Assembly.

Hitting back, Patra told PTI, "So far as Kejriwal's statement about the prime minister on the floor of the House today is concerned, it was sheer representation of his great deal of frustration.

"The frustration that his corrupt ministers are inside jail and that brakes have been put on the wheels of corruption of the Delhi government by the prime minister and the law of this country," he charged.

Patra said two of Kejriwal's ministers, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, are in jail in connection with cases of corruption "so humongous that until now they have not received bail or any respite from various courts of the country."

"It shows that Kejriwal may have rhetorical retributions, but on the floor of the court, he has nothing to bring respite to his ministers because they are corrupt," he charged.

Referring to Kejriwal's speech in the Delhi Assembly, the BJP spokesperson said the chief minister "appeared to be giving cover fire to the Congress party and their corrupt regime."

"Kejriwal said the regime of the BJP is more disturbing than that of the Congress party. It only means that he was speaking on behalf of the Congress and covering for it," he charged.

"Today is an era when we have seen how the BJP government at the Centre is fighting ardently against corruption. The court and agencies are doing their duty," he said.

There is "no doubt" that all the corrupts have come together and they are attacking the agencies and judiciary of the country as well as the prime minister just to save their skin, the BJP spokesperson alleged.

"But the people of the country continue to bless prime minister Narendra Modi as they very well know that he is continuously fighting against corruption, which is one of the most important challenges in this country," he added.