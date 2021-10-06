हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
arvind trivedi

Arvind Trivedi will be remembered for his work in Ramayan for generations: PM Modi condoles actor's death

The Prime Minister also condoled the death of Ghanashyam Nayak who was known for his role in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah".



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 6, 2021) condoled the death of Arvind Trivedi and said that the actor will be remembered for his work in Ramayan for generations. PM Modi added that Arvind Trivedi was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. 

He took to his official Twitter account and shared a picture with Trivedi, best known for essaying the role of Ravan in the television show Ramayan.

"We have lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only an exceptional actor but also was passionate about public service. For generations of Indians, he will be remembered for his work in the Ramayan TV serial. Condolences to the families and admirers of both actors. Om Shanti," he said. 

Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles

The Prime Minister also condoled the death of Ghanashyam Nayak who was known for his role in the popular TV serial "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah". He played the character of "Nattu Kaka". 

PM Modi tweeted, "In the last few days, we have lost two talented actors who won the hearts of people through their works. Shri Ghanashyam Nayak will be remembered for his multifaceted roles, most notably in the popular show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.' He was also extremely kind and humble."

