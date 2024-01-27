New Delhi: The political scenario in Bihar is changing every moment. The distance between Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav’s party RJD is clearly visible. According to sources, there is no communication between Lalu and Nitish. On Friday, Lalu had called Nitish Kumar five times. But Nitish did not answer Lalu’s phone. There are also reports that Nitish will meet with his party JDU’s legislators on 28 January and then go straight to the Raj Bhavan to meet the Governor.

It is believed that after this, the oath-taking of Nitish Kumar and the formation of a new government in Bihar will begin. But, in the meantime, the RJD camp is saying that it will not be easy to topple the government. In such a situation, all eyes are on the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. He can play a big role in proving the majority.

Will Lalu Yadav Play A Big Game?

It should be noted that Tejashwi Yadav’s statement on the political events in Bihar has come out. Tejashwi told Zee News in an informal conversation that it will not be easy to overthrow the government. A new government cannot be formed easily without the RJD. There are also reports that Lalu and his party are not silent on the political turmoil in Bihar. The RJD can go to the Governor and claim to be the largest party. Lalu has prepared to stop Nitish.

Why Is The Speaker So Important?

Know that Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly and he can play a big role in proving the majority in the House. We are saying this because the Speaker has the power to declare the legislators as eligible or ineligible. Even if Nitish separates, the RJD is only 8 seats away from the majority figures. It is being speculated that the RJD, Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party HAM and JDU’s legislators are trying to break away. If those legislators change their sides, the Speaker’s role can be important in proving the majority in the House.

Break Down Of The Bihar Assembly

Know that the Bihar Assembly currently has 79 RJD, 19 Congress, 16 Left and 1 AIMIM legislators. That is, adding all these, there are 114 legislators with the Lalu camp. On the other hand, the BJP has 78, the JDU has 45, the HAM has 4 and 1 legislator is independent. If the RJD wants to form its own government, it will have to break the BJP, JDU and HAM’s legislators.

Changing Party Not Easy For Legislators

However, it will not be easy for the legislators to change the party. Because they may have to face the anti-defection law made in 1985. They can be declared ineligible. Under the anti-defection law, the legislators can only change the party when two-thirds of the legislators of a party leave the party together. If any legislator in Bihar wants to change the party, he will also have the anti-defection law in his mind.