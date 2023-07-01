As Uniform Civil Code Debate Ignites, Sonia Gandhi To Chair Congress Parliamentary Committee Meet Today

With the Law Commission of India seeking suggestions for the Uniform Civil Code and reports of the bill being tabled in Parliament in the monsoon session, the issue has gained national political attention. The opposition parties are working to finalise their stands on the issue and as per reports, the Congress Parliamentary Committee will hold a meeting on the issue this evening at 5 under the chairmanship of Sonia Gandhi. During the meeting, Congress is likely to deliberate its stand on the key issue which is likely to be the key poll plank of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In this meeting, apart from discussing the issues to be raised in Parliament during the monsoon session, the Congress is also going to discuss its stance on the UCC. Apart from this, the Congress is going to hold a meeting with all its leaders on July 3 regarding the UCC. According to a report by the ABP News, the meeting to be held today will decide the outline of the meeting to be held on July 3 on the Uniform Civil Code.

The issue of the Uniform Civil Code has gained significant attention in the last few days after the Law Commission asked the people of the country to give suggestions on it. Recently, this issue gained limelight after PM Narendra Modi gave a clear message to his party workers and the opposition on the issue. During his interaction with party workers in Bhopal, PM Modi said that the country cannot be run by two laws and there should be one law for all. "Will a family function if there are two different sets of rules for people? Then how will a country run? Our Constitution too guarantees equal rights to all people," PM Modi said.



On the other hand, several states like Gujarat and Uttarakhand are already in an advanced stage of implementing the Uniform Civil Code.