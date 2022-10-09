Asaduddin Owaisi has become 'Bayan Purush’: Shahnawaz Hussain on declining Muslim population remark

New Delhi: Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, a BJP leader, slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday for his remarks on population, claiming that the Telangana leader intended to incite controversy. "Asaduddin Owaisi has become 'Bayan Purush,' and he wishes to stir up controversy. A low population is advantageous to society "Hussain said. His comments came after AIMIM chief Owaisi told RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat that the Muslim population in the country was "rather declining," claiming that Indian Muslims were the most likely to use contraception. The BJP leader also clarified his position on the population, saying, "The more people there are, the bigger the problem becomes. That should be kept in mind."

After RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for a comprehensive population policy to ensure that the rising population does not become a burden but can be used as a resource, a war of words erupted. "Don`t fret. The Muslim population is not increasing. It`s rather falling... Who`s using condoms the most? We are. Mohan Bhagwat won`t speak on this," Owaisi stated. Owaisi also referred to a recent viral video in which minorities were allegedly beaten by officials on the streets.

"You could have taken them to the police station. But you chose to rip off their esteem and hit them directly in the streets. In a nation of 133 crores where 30 crores Muslims exist, the dignity of a Muslim is lesser than a streetside dog," he added.

On October 5, the RSS chief inaugurated the annual Dussehra celebrations, emphasising the importance of applying population policy equally. "It is true that the higher the population, the greater the burden. If the population is used properly, it becomes a resource. We also have to consider how many people our country can feed and support after 50 years. Population imbalance leads to changes in geographical boundaries," said Bhagwat

He also advocated for equal rights for women everywhere."Considering a woman as the mother is good, but restricting them to closed doors is not good. There is a need to give equal rights to women to take decisions everywhere. All the work that the mother power can do that man cannot do, they have so much power. And therefore it is important to enlighten, and empower them and give them the freedom to work and give equal participation in the work in this way," he said.

