Ashok Gehlot to contest Congress presidential poll but WHO WILL be next Rajasthan CM?

Kochi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is considered very close to the Gandhi family, has reportedly confirmed that he will file his nomination for the Congress presidential poll. Gehlot, however, is not too keen on staying away from his home state and insists that he will continue to work in the best interest of the people of Rajasthan.

Replying to a question on his likely successor, Gehlot said, “I don’t want to make a comment on anyone in particular. Let us see what situation unfolds in Rajasthan, what decision Congress High Command takes, and what Rajasthan MLAs think. It all depends on this.”

Gehlot, who is considered a top contender for the Congress president’s post, met party leader Rahul Gandhi at Kochi on Thursday. The closed-door meeting between the two leaders lasted for almost two hours. Gehlot also marched with Rahul Gandhi in his `Bharat Jodo Yatra. Gehlot arrived in Kochi in the afternoon and was present at the Adlux Convention Centre where Rahul Gandhi held a press conference.

Significantly, at the press conference, Rahul Gandhi asserted that the one-person, one-post resolution of the party should be maintained with regard to the Congress president`s post as well. The comment also has an important implication for Gehlot in case he contests the party presidential poll. A victory would mean that he would have to give up the chief ministership. In that case, there is also a possibility that Sachin Pilot could be elevated in Rajasthan.

Giving an indication of his willingness to contest the presidential election, Ashok Gehlot, who is considered to be a staunch Nehru-Gandhi family loyalist, said on Wednesday that he is willing to accept any responsibility given to him by the party. Gehlot had met the party`s interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday.

Stressing on the "one person, one post" norm, Rahul Gandhi said he believes the commitment of the party`s Udaipur declaration would be maintained in the election for the party`s topmost post. Describing the post of Congress president as an "ideological post", Rahul Gandhi said the position "represents a set of ideas and belief system and vision of India."

The Congress had decided on a set of organisational reforms during the Udaipur Chintan Shivir held earlier this year. The declaration said that the principle of "one person, one post" should be followed. Rahul Gandhi is not likely to run for the presidential poll scheduled to be held on October 17. The results will be announced on October 19.

Taking a veiled jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gandhi today said that Congress is fighting a "machine" that has "captured the institutional framework" of the country.

"We are fighting a machine that has captured the institutional framework of this country and has unlimited money, unlimited ability to pressurise, buy and threaten people. The yatra is designed to tell the people of India that they need to be united and need to go back to an India that was loving and affectionate," he said.

Sources said Rahul Gandhi will now come back to Delhi tonight. The nomination process for the post of Congress president will begin on September 24 and conclude on September 30.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has already made known his intention to enter the fray while some other names are also doing the rounds. There are reports that other senior Congress leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Manish Tewari may also contest the presidential poll.

(With Agency Inputs)