New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma filed a criminal defamation case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia before the CJM court, Kamrup (Rural) on June 30. Last month in a press conference in Delhi, the AAP leader had alleged that the Assam government had given contracts to Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife’s firms and son’s business partner to supply PPE kits above market rates during Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

In the criminal defamation case filed in a Kamrup court, Sarma claimed that Sisodia's allegations are false and not based on facts. The court will take up the matter on July 22.

Himanta Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, has reportedly filed a Rs 100 crore civil defamation case against the AAP minister.

More details to follow....