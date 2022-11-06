topStoriesenglish
ASSAM DIRECT RECRUITMENT RESULT 2022

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022: Grade 3 result TODAY, confirms Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma- Check time and more here

State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts today, November 6, scroll dowm for the steps to download result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 09:54 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The ongoing recruitment drive is to fill up 26,442 vacancies
  • Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022
  • Assam CM had confirmed the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result date

Assam Direct Recruitment result 2022: Grade 3 result TODAY, confirms Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma- Check time and more here

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: The Assam Board of Secondary Education declared the Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 posts on, October 18, 2022. The Assam Direct Recruitment Result for Grade 4 was released on the official website – sebaonline.org. State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam will announce direct recruitment result for grade 3 posts today, November 6 (Sunday). Once announced, candidates can check their results on the official website of SEBA, sebaonline.org. 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 3 result date. “I am glad to inform that the results of the written examination held for recruitment for Class III posts of GOA shall be announced on 6 th November 2022 by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III posts," Sarma said. Once released, candidates will be able to check the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 on the official website-- sebaonline.org.

Direct link to check result

Here's how to check Assam SLRC Grade 3 results 2022

Once released, candidates can check the Assam direct recruitment results 2022 following the simple steps given below

  • Visit the official website- sebaonline.org
  • On the home page, click on the link for Assam SLRC Grade 3 result 2022
  • Entre the required credentials like registration number, date of birth etc and log in
  • Download your Assam Grade 3 result and take a printout for future reference

The Assam Direct Recruitment Commission released the Grade 3 and 4 recruitment notification for a total of 26,442 vacancies, of which 13,300 vacancies for Grade 3 posts and 13,341 for Grade 4 posts. As per the reports, over four lakh candidates appeared for the examination.

