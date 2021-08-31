Assam Floods: Over 3.5 lakh people across 21 districts affected as Brahmaputra River flows above danger mark

New Delhi: With the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries flowing above the danger mark the flood situation escalating in Assam. According to Flood Reporting and Information Management System (FRIMS), as many as 950 villages in 21 districts of the state have been affected due to floods following heavy rainfall in the state.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) also released a report on Monday (August 30, 2021) which stated that in these 950 villages over 3,63,135 people have been affected due to floods in the state.

The report also added that the government has set up 44 relief centres that include 16 relief camps and 28 relief distribution centres to help the flood victims. At the moment, over 1600 people have taken shelter in these relief camps.

Meanwhile, Central Water Commission (CWC) has warned that the water level in Brahmaputra river is expected to rise by 20 to 35 centimetres.

The State has been suffering from flood situations for the past several weeks. Heavy floods forced people in Panikhaiti village of Kamrup district to live amid dreadful situations while their houses and croplands lie submerged.

While speaking to ANI, Kamla Namoshuta, a mother of three who could not feed her kids in Panikhaiti village said, "Floodwater entered into my house and I can not feed my children as there is no dry wood for cooking, all logs are wet. What should I do now?"

Speaking about the problems faced due to the floods, Khirud Namoshuta, a senior citizen villager, said, "My family comprises of 12 persons, We are not getting any relief funds from the government. I request the government to look into this matter."

"200 homes are being hit by floods. This happens every year. No one has come here to help us so far," said, Ali, a resident of Panikhaiti village.

As per ASDMA, the Kamrup district comes under affected along with 20 other districts. The ASDMA report also revealed that SDRF, Circle Office, Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) and local administration are involved in the rescue operations.

