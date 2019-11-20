Assam government to give 1 tola gold free to brides under Arundhati Scheme; here's everything you need to know

New Delhi: The Assam government on Wednesday approved the Arundhati Scheme in which brides across the state will be given 1 tola gold free (10 grams). The scheme can be availed through a formal registration and it aims to reduce child marriage.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government plans to spend Rs 800 crore per year under the Arundhati Scheme.

"Assam government is planning to spend Rs 800 crore per year under the Arundhati Scheme in which every bride of Assam to be given 1 tola gold free. The aim of the scheme is to reduce child marriage as it'll require the marriage to be registered to avail benefits of the scheme," Sarma was quoted as saying.

Assam Min HB Sarma: Assam govt is planning to spend Rs 800Cr per year under Arundhati scheme in which every bride of Assam to be given 1 Tola gold free.The aim of the scheme is to reduce child marriage as it'll require the marriage to be registered to avail benefits of the scheme pic.twitter.com/oyURjquo2k — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2019

The benefits of the scheme will reach the beneficiaries at the time of the wedding. It is limited to only the economically weaker sections whose annual income is below Rs 5 lakh. Those who wish to avail the scheme can register under the Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954. The applicant needs to apply one before the date of the wedding.

Live TV

The Arundhati Scheme was announced earlier this year by Sarma while presenting Assam Budget. He tweeted to say, "Happy to announce that we shall give one tola gold, at about Rs 38,000 as on today, to brides belonging to all such communities of Assam where it is customary to provide gold at the time of the wedding."