close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arundhati scheme

Assam government to give 1 tola gold free to brides under Arundhati Scheme; here's everything you need to know

"Assam government is planning to spend Rs 800 crore per year under the Arundhati Scheme in which every bride of Assam to be given 1 tola gold free. The aim of the scheme is to reduce child marriage as it'll require the marriage to be registered to avail benefits of the scheme," Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam government to give 1 tola gold free to brides under Arundhati Scheme; here&#039;s everything you need to know
Representational image

New Delhi: The Assam government on Wednesday approved the Arundhati Scheme in which brides across the state will be given 1 tola gold free (10 grams). The scheme can be availed through a formal registration and it aims to reduce child marriage. 

Speaking to news agency ANI, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government plans to spend Rs 800 crore per year under the Arundhati Scheme. 

"Assam government is planning to spend Rs 800 crore per year under the Arundhati Scheme in which every bride of Assam to be given 1 tola gold free. The aim of the scheme is to reduce child marriage as it'll require the marriage to be registered to avail benefits of the scheme," Sarma was quoted as saying. 

The benefits of the scheme will reach the beneficiaries at the time of the wedding. It is limited to only the economically weaker sections whose annual income is below Rs 5 lakh.  Those who wish to avail the scheme can register under the Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954. The applicant needs to apply one before the date of the wedding. 

Live TV

The Arundhati Scheme was announced earlier this year by Sarma while presenting Assam Budget. He tweeted to say, "Happy to announce that we shall give one tola gold, at about Rs 38,000 as on today, to brides belonging to all such communities of Assam where it is customary to provide gold at the time of the wedding."

Tags:
Arundhati schemeAssam Govtassam govt arundhati schemeGold
Next
Story

Sonia Gandhi approves alliance with Shiv Sena in Maharashtra: NCP MP Majeed Menon

Must Watch

PT2M17S

Ravi Shankar Prasad: 'No proposal yet to link social media account with Aadhaar'