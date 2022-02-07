Assam to withdraw all Covid-19 restrictions from Feb 15: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

New Delhi: The Assam government on Monday (February 7, 2022) announced that it will withdraw all Covid-related restrictions from February 15 as the pandemic situation has improved with the number of cases declining.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement and said that there will be no curfew in Assam from February 15.

“There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all Covid-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take Covid-19 vaccines,” said Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15th and all COVID-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn. I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take #COVID19 vaccines: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/4qTAvrgjkW — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

“School board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency will be held in the next two months,” Sarma announced at a press conference here.

Along with other Municipal Board elections in the state, Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/pbibtpX38G — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

CM Sarma also said that students appearing for the board examinations must get both doses of vaccination.

Wearing masks will be mandatory in all places, he added.

Meanwhile, Assam registered a decline in new Covid-19 positive cases for the sixth day on Sunday with 256 fresh infections raising the caseload to 7,21,380, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

The number of coronavirus deaths during the day also came down to 12 from 16 on Saturday. A total of 6,561 people have succumbed to the disease in the state so far. Altogether 2,471 people have recovered from coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of cured people to 7,05,118. The number of active cases in the state is 8,354 now, down from 10,581 on Saturday.

