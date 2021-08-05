Assam withdraws advisory prohibiting travel to Mizoram

New Delhi: The Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government withdrew its advisory prohibiting its people from travelling to neighbouring state Mizoram on Thursday (August 5).

The order comes after the intervention from Centre to make amends between the two quarrelling states.

“In view of the joint statement issued today by the representatives of the Governments of Assam and Mizoram, the travel advisory (advising people of Assam not to travel to Mizoram) dated 29th July is hereby withdrawn,” the fresh order read.

Following the new order, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga thanked Assam government in a tweet.

In the advisory issued on July 30, the Assam government had said, “Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted.”

In a joint statement issued earlier today, both state governments agreed “to take forward the initiatives taken by MHA and their CMs to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions”.

The Mizoram government offered condolences over the deaths of the Assam policemen who died during a fierce gun battle between the two states.

“The representatives of Government of Mizoram convey condolences for the loss of lives on 26th July, 2021 and convey best wishes for speedy recovery of those injured,” the official statement read.

