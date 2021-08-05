It’s a truce: Assam to revoke travel advisory against Mizoram

New Delhi: In a step to de-escalate tensions at the border, Assam government on Thursday (August 5) decided to revoke the travel advisory issued earlier which warned its citizens from traveling to Mizoram, PTI reported. The decision comes in the backdrop of Mizoram and Assam holding talks on the boundary dispute.

In the advisory issued on July 30, the Assam government had said, "Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted."

Following the meeting, the states issued a joint advisory on Thursday to resolve the border conflict issue amicably. The states said they will take forward the initiatives taken by MHA and their CMs to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border, ANI reported.

Assam and Mizoram issue a joint statement, say that both the state governments agree to take forward the initiatives taken by MHA and their CMs to remove tensions prevailing around the inter-state border and to find lasting solutions to disputes through discussions pic.twitter.com/STkiurM9uf — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2021

Mizoram also consoled the deaths of the Assam policemen who died during a fierce gun battle between the two states. “The representatives of Government of Mizoram convey condolences for the loss of lives on 26th July, 2021 and convey best wishes for speedy recovery of those injured,” the official statement read.

It added, “Both the State Governments agree to maintain peace in the inter state border areas and welcomed deployment of neutral force by Government of India in this regard. For this purpose, both the States shall not send their respective Forest and Police forces for patrolling, domination, enforcement or for fresh deployment to any of the areas where confrontation and conflict has taken place between the Police forces of the two States during recent times. This would include all such areas along the Assam — Mizoram border in the districts of Karimganj, Hallakandi and Cachar, Assam; Marnit and Kolasib districts, Mizoram.”

The state governments will also “take all necessary measures to promote, preserve and maintain peace and harmony amongst the people living in Assam and Mizoram, particularly in the border areas”.

The development comes days after a fierce gun battle between the forces of Assam and Mizoram resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. At least 50 people were injured in the conflict.

The central government has been engaged in efforts to settle the dispute between the two states. Chief secretaries and DGPs of both states had attended the meeting called by Union Home Ministry on July 28.

