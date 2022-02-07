Assembly Election 2022: TMC wants to give BJP a tough fight in Goa, Abhishek Banerjee tells Zee News

New Delhi: Ahead of the Goa Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party wants to give the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a tough fight.

While speaking to Zee News, the Lok Sabha MP from Diamond Harbour also said that they won't depend on Congress in Goa.

Banerjee also hinted at supporting Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh.

TMC evolved with time

He also said that during the last year's West Bengal Assembly polls, TMC's political narrative was changed and the party evolved with time.

"This was party strategy for the 2021 election and that's how we made a huge win," he said.

ALSO READ | Mamata Banerjee to visit Uttar Pradesh, will seek support for SP

On TMC workers showing agitation for not getting tickets for municipal elections, the senior party leader said that all problems will be sorted soon.

Mamata Banerjee is our leader

Abhishek, a nephew of Mamata Banerjee, also spoke on a sign of strife with party veteran and MP Kalyan Banerjee and said that we all are in the same umbrella of TMC.

He also agreed to the fact that Mamata is their undisputed leader.

It is noteworthy that Kalyan had said that he doesn't consider anyone else but Mamata Banerjee his leader. He had also criticised Abhishek Banerjee over some suggestions he made about tackling Covid-19.

On being asked if there are two power centres in TMC, one at Kalighat (Mamata Banerjee's residence) and the other at the Camac street (Abhishek's residence), the TMC's National General Secretary answered that there is only one house, that is TMC and located at Kalighat.

Differences with Mamata Banerjee

Abhishek spoke on differences with Mamata Banerjee and said that there is a style of function and that there are different opinions.

The TMC leader said that he also raises issues in core meetings in front of Mamata and that they sort out things on that table only.

Meanwhile, TMC is gearing up for Goa which will go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.