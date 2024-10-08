Assembly Elections 2024: 'This Is Just Initial Counting Numbers, Wait And Watch...' Pawan Khera On Massive Victory of Congress

Jhajjar: As the early trends showed some good news for the Congress in both Haryana and JK, Congress leader Pawan Khera expressed optimism, declaring it a moment of celebration, and confidently asserted that Congress will secure a full majority to form the government in both Haryana and Jammu Kashmir.

"This is just initial counting numbers, wait and watch...we are confident that we will get to eat laddus and jalebis all day today, we are going to send jalebis to Prime Minister Modi as well... We are confident that we are going to form the government with a majority in Jammu-Kashmir and Haryana."

Meanwhile, Congress office erupted in jubilation as supporters celebrated with dhol-nagada beats and energetic dance moves.

Exuding confidence in the party's victory, the Congress workers said that the belief in the party's success is a result of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra initiatives, which advocate for farmers, women, and laborers while promoting inclusivity across all castes and religions and resonating well with the public.

Speaking to ANI, Congress worker Jagdish Sharma said, "I think the entire country is congratulating us. Even people from BJP are congratulating us. This is the triumph of victory and defeat of lies. People are liking Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra and Nyay Yatra, and his speaking up for farmers, women and labourers and pushing every caste and religion forward. We are winning Haryana and JK. People are liking Rahul Gandhi. The time is up for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government"

In Jammu, Congress candidate from Bahu Assembly seat, TS Tony said that the Congress-NC alliance was all set to form the government.

"Congress-NC alliance is going to form the government with 2/3 majority. Earlier people trusted only statements. Now, all the lies are exposed...The people know everything now. This was the city of temples. BJP made it the city of liquors. They say that it is for revenue generation... The people are frustrated with the liquor and land mafia...They are exposed now. The public doesn't trust them anymore...BJP is murdering the democracy. The appointment of 5 MLAs had to be done by the elected government. Even the President does not have this power of direct appointment. How can the LG have this arbitrary power?" he said.