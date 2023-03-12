At 34.1 Degrees Celsius, Delhi Witnesses Hottest Day Of The Season So Far

New Delhi: Delhi's maximum temperature on Sunday settled at 34.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average, making it the hottest day of the season so far, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to an IMD official, the summer season starts on March 1 and stays till May 31. Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at the IMD said with 34.1 degrees Celsius, Delhi has recorded its hottest day of the season so far.

"Today is the 12th day of this season which started on March 1 and today, the maximum temperature in the national capital settled at 34.1 degrees, which is the hottest day of the season so far," he said.

On March 30, 2021, Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius which was the hottest day of the season then, the IMD official said.

According to the official, on March 31, 1945, Delhi recorded its maximum temperature which settled at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, they said. The relative humidity oscillated between 85 and 27 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 34 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.