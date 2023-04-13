topStoriesenglish2594407
Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad Killed In Encounter, UP Deputy CM Calls It 'Historic Action'

Atiq Ahmad's son Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi.

Apr 13, 2023

New Delhi: As gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, who was wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya called it a 'very historic action'. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Maurya said that Asad's encounter is a message that the era of criminals is over. 

"This is a very historic action by UP police. It is a huge message that the era of criminals is over and criminals must surrender," Keshav Prasad Maurya said.

Asad and his accomplice Ghulam -- both wanted in the February 24 Umesh Pal murder case -- were killed in an encounter with the UP Police's STF team in Jhansi.

Officials said that they were trying to flee on a motorcycle when they were intercepted by an STF team in Jhansi. They then opened fire on the personnel and were killed in retaliatory firing.

"Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with a UP STF team," Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

Kumar also said that sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused.

He informed that the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force team was led by deputy superintendents of police Navendu Kumar and Vimal Kumar.

The encounter, notably, took place on a day Ahmed was presented before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Prayagraj in the Umesh Pal murder case and was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of then Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

His wife Jaya Pal had filed a case on February 25 against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam, and others.

Umesh Pal's mother thanks Yogi Adityantah after Asad's encounter

Shanti Devi, the mother of slain lawyer Umesh Pal, thanked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after Asam Ahmed's encounter.

"I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM," she told reporters in Prayagraj.

She added that this is a 'tribute' to her son.

