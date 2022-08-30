New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday (August 30, 2022) sharpened her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and highlighted the surge in death by suicide among daily wage earners. Mahua Moitra is one of the harshest critics of the BJP.

“NCRB data shows daily wage earners account for 25.6% of all suicide victims in 2021. Largest group…Is this what “Atma Nirbhar” means in BJP’s India?” said TMC MP while citing NCRB data.

The NCRB’s “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India” report, revealed that daily wage earners remained the largest profession-wise group among suicide victims in 2021, accounting for 42,004 suicides (25.6 per cent).

Marking a steady increase since 2014, the share of daily wagers among those who die by suicide in the country has crossed the quarter mark for the first time. According to the latest report of NCRB, one in four of the recorded 1,64,033 suicide victims during 2021 was a daily wage earner.