ATTENTION: Terror of PICKPOCKETS in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', THESE valuables disappeared, ALERT issued

Attention! Pickpocketers are roaming in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. We are not saying this, rather the Madhya Pradesh Police has made such a claim. For this, the MP police have also alerted the Rajasthan police about the target of pickpockets participating in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. An officer informed us about this. According to the police, the 'Yatra' participants were targeted by pickpockets in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district in the last leg of the 'Yatra'.

Agar Malwa Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Sagar said, "We have caught eight to 10 pickpocketers, some of them are residents of Kota and Jhalawar in Rajasthan and some are residents of Guna, Rajgarh, Shajapur and Raisen districts of the state." He said that the State Police has alerted the Rajasthan Police to beware of pickpockets during the 'Yatra'. 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' reached Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on 5 December. The yatra passed through Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Bundi district of the state. After Bundi, it will pass through Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts of the state.

Mobile Phones Recovered

The 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', led by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, will enter Haryana on December 21. Before this, this yatra will cover a distance of about 500 kilometers in Rajasthan in 17 days. An official said, "We have recovered five to six mobile phones and other things from the accused during their journey in Agar Malwa."

Complain Of Lost Luggage

An official said that the help of cyber police has also been taken in this. He said that at least four to five people who took part in the yatra have lodged complaints regarding the loss of their valuables. The official said most of the thefts took place when lunch and dinner were served at the 'Yatra' camps.

Strategy To Catch Thieves

A senior Congress leader has complained that two of his mobile phones were lost during the 'Yatra'. The leader who walked with Rahul Gandhi from Burhanpur to Agar Malwa claimed on condition of anonymity that he had lost his mobile phone, worth Rs 28,000. According to sources, belongings of around 100 people were stolen. An official said, "We have requested people whose phones have been stolen to get their SIM cards blocked so that when thieves insert new SIMs in these devices, we will be able to nab them."

