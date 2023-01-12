topStoriesenglish
KASHMIR

Avalanche in Kashmir’s Ganderbal district: One dead, another missing; Rescue operations underway

People in the area have been in the meantime asked to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement till further directions.

Reported By:  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Avalanche in Kashmir's Ganderbal district: One dead, another missing; Rescue operations underway

Two avalanches - a minor at Hangh and another relatively major, occurred in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. A disaster management official said that two avalanches - a minor at Hangh and another relatively major at Sarbal occurred in the district. "We have already cleared one avalanche (Hangh) and traffic is through upto Sonamarg", the official said. "Electricity will also be restored by or before evening,” he further said. "Work is on to clear the Sarbal area of the debris and we are hopeful things will return to normal there as well anytime soon", the official said.

People in the area have been in the meantime asked to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement till further directions, they further said. Pertinent to mention three army soldiers including a JCO lost life yesterday near LOC due to an avalanche in Macchil Kupwara. 

Further, one labour lost his life, and another is feared dead after being hit by a massive snow Avalanche in the Sonmarg area of Central Kashmir, while a rescue operation is going on to trace the missing labour.
 
The body of labour working on the Zojila tunnel project was recovered under snow in the Sarbal area of Sonmarg hours after an avalanche hit the area on Thursday.
 
Officials said that soon after an avalanche was reported in the Sarbal area, men and machinery were activated to rule out any exigency. "After few hours of assessment, a body purportedly of a labour was traced under the snow", the official said.
 
Meanwhile, ADDC Ganderbal told reporters that there may be at least one more casualty. "Yes, another person is probably missing as suggested by the mobile tracker system." He said, "we have intensified the rescue operation to keep things under control."
 
Medical teams have been kept on standby in the area in case there is a need for any medical treatment for any injured persons. Pertinent to mention here that two avalanches were reported in the Hangh and Sarbal areas of Ganderbal today.
 
Earlier three army soldiers including a JCO were killed yesterday after they slipped on the snow track near LOC in the Macchil sector of North Kashmir.

