Ayodhya Ram Mandir 2024 Update: Construction At Full Swing- Check Latest Pictures

Ayodhya: The latest pictures of Ayodhya's under-construction Ram Mandir have taken the internet by storm as just a glimpse of the temple looks grandiose even in its making. The pictures were shared by General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Twitter. While the temple work is slated for completion in 2024, the photos have gone viral on the internet. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra's treasurer, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, has said that the murti of Lord Ram Lalla will be installed in the temple in January next year. He also revealed that the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is progressing at a rapid pace and is already 70 percent complete.

“At present, the work of Ram temple is 70% complete. By the third week of January 2024, the idol of Lord Ram will be established and arrangements will be made for devotees to visit & offer prayers from that day itself,” he said. The foundation stone of the under-construction grand Ram temple in Ayodhya was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2020.

Recently, 17,000 granite stones came from Bharatpur’s Bansi Pahadpur area for plinth construction. 80-100 stones reached Ayodhya every day from Rajasthan to speed up the building works. The weight of each stone is approximately 2.50 tonnes. The trust is using modern security tools for the surveillance of the temple complex.

The temple has been given a massive 2.7 acres of land, and it is anticipated that it would be taller than 160 feet once it is finished. When it is finished, it will be the third-largest Hindu shrine and will have three levels. The campus would be a treasured location with temples to other Hindu deities as well.